A High Court in Kano on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old student, Ayuba Musa, to 14 years imprisonment for defiling a seven-year-old girl.

Delivering judgment, Justice A.T. Badamasi, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts.

Badamosi sentenced the convict to 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Tijjani Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 19,2016.

Ibrahim said the convict lured the girl into his room and defiled her when she was sent on an errand with her siblings.

The prosecution called five witnesses to prove its case.

Musa, pleaded for leniency, saying” I am a student who also cater for my old and sick mother”. (NAN)