A 19-year-old student, Khadija Ahmed, on Thursday, dragged her elder sister’s neighbours Maryam Tahir and Sa’adatu Musa to a Shari’a court l sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna for defaming her character; describing her as promiscuous.

The complainant, who resides at Hayin Mallam Bello area of Kaduna, told the court through her counsel, Usman Ndaliman, that the two defendants had been spreading rumours against her, saying she was having an affair with her elder sister’s husband.

“They tell people in our area that I had been impregnated by my sister’s husband and that we’ve terminated the pregnancy,” she said.

The complainant prayed the court to intervene in the matter and get her justice.

In their defence, the defendants denied the claim, saying it was untrue.

The judge, Mallam Muhammad Shehu-Adamu asked the complainant’s counsel if they had any witness and he answered yes.

Muhammad Abdulqadir, counsel to the defendants, also prayed the court to grant his clients bail.

The judge granted bail to the defendants with the condition to provide a reliable surety and adjourned the case to Dec. 24 for the complainant to present her witnesses. (NAN)