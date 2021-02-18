From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), has thrown its weight behind the nomination of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and appealed to the National Assembly to confirm his nomination.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday nominated Bawa in his letter to the Senate for confirmation.

Hours after his nomination, allegations of Bawa’s involvement in corruption surfaced.

The PMS in a statement signed by its President, Okereafor Opeyemi, on Thursday in Abeokuta, described the allegation as ‘satanic’ and an attempt to drag Bawa’s record in the mud.

It noted that the nomination of Bawa by President Buhari was a ‘progressive-minded’ decision aimed at boosting the morale of Nigerian youths.

The statement adds:

‘Mr President has simply reaffirmed his love, belief and support for Nigerian youths, we say thank you for this kind gesture.

‘As progressive-minded, yet intellectually balanced gladiators, we are calling on the National Assembly to confirm Mr Abdul-Rasheed Bawa as the substantive EFCC Chairman, in as much as he has been openly cleared and confirmed fit by the Commission as a leader devoid of corruption charges or allegation.

‘PSM is, however, imploring the National Assembly to consider the confirmation of Mr Bawa without further delay, even as we are not unaware of a rumour being circulated by some sponsored agents of mischief with the aim of bringing down a fellow youth.

‘We finally advise Nigerian youths to shun the bring-him-down syndrome irrespective of tribe, religion and status.’