The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African student pressure group, has felicitated with Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, as he clocks 60 years.

The group also congratulated the governor for successfully piloting the affairs of Ogun in the last one year in office.

The felicitation is contained in a statement issued by Mr Bestman Okereafor, PSM President, on Saturday in Enugu.

“PSM joins the world and good people of Ogun in celebrating Gov. Dapo Abiodun, on his double celebrations of 60th birthday and one year in office.

“As progressives, we congratulate the governor over his giant strides with direct positive impacts on people of Ogun.

“No wonder he keeps receiving accolades from home and abroad in the areas of youths empowerment, education, security, health care, agriculture and housing development.

“PSM also salutes your style of political and ideology accommodation, which has obviously secured the loyalty of all oppositions in the state,’’ Okereafor stated.

He called on the governor to remain steadfast, dedicated and solid, and never be distracted by the “noisemakers”.

He said the group believed in his ability to take the state to greater heights.

“We pray that God Almighty will empower the very humble and indefatigable governor with good health and wisdom to realise his dreams of building a future for Ogun people.’’ (NAN)