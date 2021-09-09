A 26-year-old student, Monday Omale, on Thursday appeared at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 10 rolls of cable worth N140,000.

The police charged Omale, whose address was not provided, with conspiracy and theft, but he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant and other persons at large, committed the offence on Aug. 31 at about 2.30 p.m. in Aitel Office, located at Mobolaji Johnson, Alausa, Ikeja.

He said the defendant stole 10 rolls of cable worth N140,000 which was property of Aitel Nigeria Limited.

The offence, he said, contravened section 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 278 of the criminal law prescribed three years’ imprisonment for stealing, while section 411 prescribe two years for conspiracy.

Magistrate Folashade Oshikoya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oshikoya adjourned the case until Sept. 23 for mention. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.