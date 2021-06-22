From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

An undergraduate of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Mr. Chimara Prince, has been arrested in possession of some quantity of Indian Hemp.

Prince, with admission number UE/2018/G&C/BED4/0314 from Guidance & Counselling Department, was alleged to be a chronic smoker of “weed” in the hostel without regard to the feelings of his room mates.

Daily Sun gathered that the student was arrested with large sacks of some substance suspected to be Indian Hemp, which he sold freely to his fellow students in the hostel.

Meanwhile, the school authority has handed him over to the Police for further interrogation, and suspended him from studies.

According to sources from the university, the management has referred his case to the Senate Disciplinary Committee to decide his fate with regard to his studentship here.

Professor Ozo-mekuri Ndimele, who confirmed the arrest and suspension of Prince on his Facebook account, commended the students for exposing the nefarious act of the suspect.

Professor Ndimele also called on the students not to cover their colleagues who indulge in other social vices in the campus, vowing to rid of such individuals from the institution.

He expressed: “Let me salute the courage of our students who brought this dangerous act of Mr. Chimara Prince to the knowledge of the Scool Management. That is how it ought to be.

“Please, more reports about the bad eggs amongst us. I assure you, we will flush them out”.