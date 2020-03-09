Christopher Oji

A 16-year-old Senior Secondary School girl allegedly stabbed Babatunde Ishola, 49, a security man, to death over alleged attempt to rape her. The suspect, Timilehin, who is in a school in Aboru area of Lagos State, has been arrested and is being interrogated by the police.

Also arrested are three suspects over alleged possession of a human skull.

Police public relations officer in the state, Bala Elkana, said that homicide detectives led by the divisional police officer, Oke Odo, visited the crime-scene, Ogundele Street, Aboru, where the guard was allegedly killed and found the body in the pool of his blood.

Elkana said: “The body was evacuated to the hospital for post mortem. The suspect was arrested and the knife she allegedly used in stabbing the deceased, recovered. In her statement, the suspect said, the deceased, who was her father’s friend, invited her to his house to assist him in fetching water, as he lived in the house alone. She stated that she had always been helping him with the house chores. She said that while she was helping out with the water, on Saturday, the deceased attempted to rape her and she picked a knife from the room and stabbed him. The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID),Yaba for discreet forensic investigation.”

Elkana said that in another development, three suspects were arrested with a human skull removed from a public cemetery for ritual.

He said: “On March 3, at about 1.30am, a team of policemen from Area E Command, FESTAC, while on routine stop and search patrol at Alakija bus stop along Lagos -Badagry Expressway intercepted one Tijani, 42, of 23, Omomwunmi Street, Orege Ajegunle, with a black polythene bag containing a human skull.

“He confessed that he was sent by a herbalist, Shodolamu, 70, to collect the skull from a cemetery attendant. The said herbalist was also arrested. He claimed that he bought the human skull from Falana, 37, a staff of Trinity Cemetery Ajegunle for N10,000. The herbalist stated further that he usually grinds the human skull together with other substances to prepare herbs and charms for his customers. The third suspect was equally arrested. He confessed digging up graves to remove human skulls to sell to herbalists. Investigation is ongoing. The suspects will soon be charged to the court.”