The Nasarawa State House of Assembly committee on Education, Science and Technology investigating students unrest at the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (IMAPOLY), Lafia, has said over 38 facilities damaged by the students was worth to the tone of N21, 491, 050,00.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon Daniel Ogazi Ogazi, while presenting the report of the committee on the Students Unrest at IMAP over alleged closure of the School Portal and Fees Increase by the management of the institution.

The committee said that prior to the assumption of the new management, there was corruption, mismanagement and siphoning of school fees among members of the polytechnic.

‘The new management came with a laudable idea of blocking revenue leakages by developing a new portal for the payment of school fees, printing of examination cards and other academic activities.

‘In which some of the beneficiaries of the old system are not happy with the new system

‘Contrary to the insinuation in various quarters that the crisis erupted as a result of the closure of the new portal and school fees increase, the portal remain opened and based on Credit Bureau System (CBS) report as 186 students paid their school fees while the crisis was on,’ he said.

The committee also recommended that the management of the institution should not hesitate henceforth to sanction both current and graduated students, who constituted a threat to its existence by withdrawing them or their certificates in compliance with relevant laws establishing the polytechnic.

‘The management of the polytechnic deserved commendation for carrying the students and staff along on the development of a new portal aimed at eliminating revenue leakages and checkmating corruption in the pokytechnic

‘The old ICT staff should be re-deployed to other departments and qualified staff, who are knowledgeable on ICT be re-deployed and subjected to training on the workings of the new designed portal.

The committee also recommended prosecution of all those connected to the crisis both students and staff to serve as deterrent to others.

Daily Sun had reported that on March 11 students of the institution had staged a protest over alleged closure of school fees’ portal and increase in school fees by the institution’s authorities, leading to destruction of property in which the Rector said the allegation were false.

Daily Sun also reported that on May 4 the Nasarawa State House of Assembly began an investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the protest staged by students of Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (IMAP), Lafia, on March 11.

Receiving the report at the floor of the House, Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi appreciated members of the committee for a job well done noting that the report will be deliberated upon as soon as the house resume from recess.

