Miss Esther Adetayo,a Mass Communication Student of Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade in Ogun State, has emerged the grand-prize winner of the Access Bank, Transact and Win a Car promo.

Esther won a new Hyundai Accent, which was presented to her at a brief ceremony at the Bank’s PGD place in Lagos at the weekend. Speaking to Daily Sun, the grand prize-winner, said she was shocked when informed of her win and encouraged customers and friends to open accounts with Access Bank.

Her words, “I did not know I was going to win initially as I felt the promotion was just a façade. Not until my account officer called me back in October to tell me I had won a car. I still feel it is a dream and I am still in shock. I did more than 10 transactions in a month using the *901# code and today I am a winner.”

According to the bank, the requirement to qualify for the promo is a minimum of 10 transactions monthly using any of the digital channels above.

Speaking during the presentation, Head, Retail Products, Access Bank Plc, Robert Giles, said, the promotion which kicked off in 2020 was designed to encourage Nigerians to move from branch and cash based transactions to using its digital channels, including the USSD-*901# and mobile apps- AccessMore, old Access Bank mobile app and Old Diamond Bank mobile app.

Giles added that there was a noticeable surge in banking transactions since the scheme started during the COVID-19 pandemic and said it was a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to fulfilling its promises to its customers.

“We wanted not only people to use digital channels because they have to but because they want to win in the reward scheme. So we put a prize up for every quarter and give away a car to lucky winners who have done at least 10 transactions regardless of what banking channels and this young lady who is 18 years old that stays in Agege, won a car in the second quarter of 2020.

We are excited and we will continue to run this promotion and there is one more car to be given away in the next quarter which will be done before the end of March 2021. We have 46 million customers and any customer regardless of where they live or which banking channel they used will be eligible for this promotion and anyone who did at least ten transactions went into the draw to win a car”, he explained.

According to him, “the winners will continue coming as every quarter, a prize will be given and this is to note that we are still at the backlog of the winners in 2020. We have one more car to give away for this quarter but beyond the car, customers will want something and so we launched something new this quarter on our AccessMore app which includes a feature called AccessReward”.

Corroborating him, Group Head, Channel Business, Access Bank Plc, Nnenna Achife, said the Management of Access Bank believes in rewarding its customers and giving back value to the people that use its services.

“We want people to know that there are opportunities to win and that it is not all about customers bringing their money to save but giving back value. We have an Access Reward scheme on this same app and if one transact, one can use the point to buy data, airtime or anything that you want and so it is all about giving and appreciating our customers”, she said.