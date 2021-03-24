From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Academic Staff of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has condemned the spate of kidnappings in schools, describing the development as war against the education sector.

The union, in a statement, yesterday, by its National Secretary-General, Sola Adigun titled: “Spate of abductions and kidnapping in schools across the country: A call for honest security conversation” called on governments at all levels to nip in the bud the constant invasion and kidnapping of students to prevent the sector from collapsing.

“The union conveys her displeasure and frustration about incessant attacks on educational institutions which have brought frustrations to parents, teachers and students. It is expedient for the government at all levels to rise to the occasion and save the educational sector from total collapse.

“The state of insecurity in the nation has gotten to a frightening level, which calls for urgent need for a deep national conversation on the way forward as far as securing of lives and properties in the nation is concerned. This is not a time Nigeria should be grappling with this security challenges. Hardly is there any region in the whole nation without one security challenge or the other. It is high time we had a deep and honest conversation about the state of Nigeria’s security.

“How will a parent or guardian who sent his/her ward to school to acquire knowledge cope with the anxiety of an impending kidnap or abduction? Should things continue like this without an immediate solution, then the country is in trouble. We all know the role education plays in the liberation of a people.”

The union, however, assured the federal and state governments of its support and cooperation in their quest to find a lasting solution to security challenges in the country.