By Vivian Onyebukwa

The 23rd edition of Inter-house sports competition of Command Day Secondary School, Ojo Cantonment, Lagos, came amidst fun and funfair. The event, which was held at the school’s sports ground, has been described as one of the best of Inter-House sports in recent times.

Different sports activities including field and track events, were highly contested for by the young students. Also, cultural dances such as Atilogwu and other cultural dances were displayed by the students.

Students from other schools were invited to witness the epoch making event. They include Command Day Secondary Schools Ikeja, Osodi, Lagos, and Ipaja.

The programme began with a match past by all the participating houses.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Maj Gen Umaru Musa, who was the Special Guest of Honour noted that the school has carved a niche for itself as it doesn’t restrict students to the classroom alone for academic activities, but also engage them in sporting activities to make them fit. “We ensure that students don’t remain in the classrooms but exercise their bodies on daily and weekly basis to make them fit and physically sound.”

Musa who represented Brig Gen Abdulmumni Ahmed, Director, Education Services, 81 Division, expressed satisfaction with the quality of competition exhibited by the students of the school.

He stated that as the country is gradually getting out of COVID-19, it would give an opportunity to engage the students more in sporting activities. While calling on the winners to celebrate in victory and ensure they sustain the tempo for more laurels in future competitions, he admonished those that lost not to relent but strive harder for future competitions.

The Chairman of the occasion, Maj Gen MO Enendu, Commandant, Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL), who was also represented by Col AB Ede, appreciated the students for their display, adding that the expectation is that among the participants, the school would produce athletes that could represent the country in future Olympics games.

In his welcome address, the Commandant, Command Day Secondary School, (CDSS), Ojo, Major Uwaifo Ikpekhia described sports as a unifying factor, a source of entertainment, and by extension, serves as agent of wealth creation.



He went further to say that many household names are known nowadays all over the world because of their involvements in one sports or the other. “Many household names all over the world today are made popular by sports. These include the likes of Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Mikel Obi etc”.

He, therefore called on the students to embrace sports with a view to bringing accolades and glory to their families and the country.

The Commandant called on parents to focus not only on academics, but also to encourage their wards to develop their talents and participate in sports.

He stated that one of the goals of the school is to produce students that are sound in both academics, in character and physically fit to cope with all challenges.

He made special recognition of his Principal staff officers, teaching and non-teaching staffs whose determination and sacrifices made the event see the light of day in-spite of their busy academic schedule in the school.

He commended their efforts for building on the excellent academic and extra-curricular culture of CDSS Ojo.

The participating houses included Stallion, Tiger, Rhinoceros, Dragon and Hippopotamus Houses. At the end of the events, Rhinoceros House clinched the overall best trophy with Eight Gold, Nine Silver and 11 Bronze medals, followed by Tiger who clinched the runner-up position with eight gold, eight silver and one bronze medal.

Hippopotamus went home with the third position, while Stallion and Dragon settled for the fourth, best in match past and fifth positions respectively.

The invited students, CDSS Ikeja, CDSS Oshodi and CCS Lagos came first, second and third in female category, while in the male category, victory went to CDSS Ipaja, Oshodi and Ikeja respectively during relay.

Therefore other side attractions, which include 100 metres race by parents both male and female; Commandant, Principal staff officers and the Vice Principal, Members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), children of parents and Ex-Commandos of the school.