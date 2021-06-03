From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for the payment of bursary to 276,000 students who are indigenes of the state studying in various tertiary institutions in the country.

Addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, yesterday, NAOSS National President, Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi, described the governor’s gesture as a relief for students, especially those that are indigents.

Ogunrombi said the beneficiaries were among those whose data had been captured by their various institutions and sent to the government for payment.

He, however, faulted the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for allegedly shutting NAOSS out in the process of collating the data of students and the payment of the bursary.

Ogunrombi warned against any fraudulent activities in the payment processes, disclosing the association had put measures in place to monitor the disbursement of the funds.

“This is a welcome development and we want to commend our governor for breaking the jinx and ending a stalemate which had brought untold hardships to students, especially those that are indigents,” he said.