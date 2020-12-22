Daniel Kanu

Students from the Niger Delta region on Thursday, singled out the Provost of Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu, Dr Phillips Nto, over his patriotic role that led to the emergence of Prof. M. O . Iwe as the new vice chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture,Umudike.

The students paid a solidarity visit to the Provost in Umuahia, expressing gratitude to him for mobilising massive support for Prof. Iwe before and during the selection process.

According to the students who were led to the visit by Comrade Cyril Samuel Ekpe,Vice president(East) of Niger Delta students Union, Otuonye Famous , president Students union Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike and Comrade Frank Eme Orji, NANS zonal representative, Dr Nto’s principled, consistent and matured support for the out-going and in-coming Vice Chancellors helped on the victory.

Comrade Orji told the Provost that they were aware that he stood firm for Iwe even at the risk of his life and described him as a born leader with a lot of prospects.

The union leader noted further that it would have been a great injustice if Abia State had been denied the opportunity to produce the next Vice Chancellor of MOUAU.

According to Orji: “We are here to commend you for fighting for Abia State and the entire MOUAU students because Prof. Iwe was simply the best among the pack”.

Orji urged the provost to continue to support prof Iwe when he assumes office so that the collective vision of taking MOUAU to new heights would be realised.

In his response, Dr Nto, also a former Finance Commissioner in the state told the students that only God could take the glory for the appointment of Prof Iwe as the new Vice Chancellor.

He said both himself, the incumbent Vice Chancellor and the council among others were only instruments in the hands of God. He further thanked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his moral and institutional support that made it possible for Prof. Iwe to emerge victorious

He said although he vigorously campaigned for the emergence of Iwe because of his sterling qualities, God heard the prayers of millions of Abians who clamoured for one of their own.

The Provost expressed confidence that although prof. Iwe was from Abia State, he would be just in the exercise of power and run an inclusive administration.

According to the provost, Prof. Iwe is a highly experienced and cerebral academic who will lead the institution to a new dawn.

He therefore urged the students and staff to give their unqualified support to the new administration, assuring them of better days ahead.