By Gabriel Dike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says students nationwide are ready to resume classes in line with the Federal Government Monday directive for universities to reopen.

The Federal Government in compliance with the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) order, on Monday asked vice chancellors to reopen universities and start lectures.

The Coordinator of NANS Zone D, Stephen Tegbe, told Daily Sun that students and stakeholders are resolute about the reopening of universities and that government directive to VCs is a welcome development.

Tegbe said: “As long as ASUU members are ready to teach, we are ready for lectures. After staying at home for seven months, students are ready to storm the campuses to begin lectures.

“The NICN gave an order but ASUU leadership is not ready to comply with the ruling. Court orders are meant to be complied with and that is what students expect ASUU to do. We are ready for lectures and tired of staying at home. This government move is a welcome one.”