From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Students of D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, Ogun State, yesterday, blocked the Lagos-Abeokuta road over the alleged abduction of two of their colleagues by gunmen.

It was gathered that gunmen had attacked a hostel in Afowowa town, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, around 1am.

The students said they were angry because the police allegedly refused to respond to distress calls, adding that the attack lasted almost four hours.

“The gunmen attacked a hostel at Afowowa and operated for almost four hours. They made away with laptops and other belongings of our colleagues. We called the police, but there was no response. Later, the police said their vehicle was not in good condition.

“When they finally arrived, they said the students should lead in facing the gunmen. One of the students was shot in the leg and others were badly injured. That is why we took to the streets to protest,” a student stated.

The students, who had earlier marched to the police station, also barricaded the main road linking Abeokuta with Sango-Ota and Lagos.

Commuters on the road said they were held in traffic for hours as the students refused to drop their agitation that the kidnap victims must be rescued.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was aware of the protest.

However, Oyeyemi said he had not been fully briefed about cause of the demonstration.