Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Following non-accreditation of 10 courses at the Federal College of Agriculture, Animal Health and Production Technology, Moore Plantation, Apata, Ibadan, students on Monday forced management of the institution to postpone indefinitely the commencement of second semester examinations for 2017/2018 academic session.

The students, who staged a peaceful protest on the campus of the institution, mobilised all the students to boycott the examinations, and they all complied.

President, Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the college, Mr. Balogun Olayinka, who led the mobilisation exercise, with active support of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said the students were forced to take the action based on the fact that 10 among the courses being offered in the institution have not been re-accredited since 2014 by relevant government agency.

According to him, “We took the action based on two issues. The first issue borders on the fact that 10 of the courses we offer in this college have not been re-accredited since 2014. We have written series of letters to the management and relevant stakeholders on our it and nothing positive has come forth. Also, the second issue is non-release of practical log books to students by the management.

“The implications that the courses have not been re-accredited are enormous. It means, those that have completed their High National Diploma (HND) programme will not have opportunity for mobilisation for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). And students that have completed their National Diploma (ND) programme cannot proceed to seek direct entry admission to university of their individual choice.

“So, we had to mobilise to stop the commencement of the exams because once we completed the examinations, especially those in ND II and HND II, we will not be able to fight together as one. The management will call us ex-students. So, it is better for the issue of re-accreditation of courses is resolved before we right the examinations.”

Another student of the college, Mr. Oluwafemi Ojeleye, stated: “The management is taking us as fools. The issue is about our future. I ought to have left the college in 2018, but I am still here, still struggling for re-accreditation of the course I did.

Daily Sun gathered that the courses that have not been re-accredited include Horticulture, Agricultural Technology, Animal Production, Crop Production, and Agricultural Extension.

When contacted, Deputy Dean (Academics) of the college, Dr. (Mrs.) Elizabeth Augutus, said the Provost, Dr. Babajide Adelekan, was not around to talk to journalists, adding that there are also issues to be clarified before she could talk to the media. But she assured stakeholders that the management of the college has put the situation under control.