Students have been admonished to shun drug abuse and other related anti-social behaviours in order to avoid the wrath of Allah.

This admonition was given during a lecture organized by Lagos State Education District 1 at Government College, Iyana Ipaja, as part of the activities that marked the end of Ramadan. The Guest Lecturer, Alhaji Umar Animasahun, said Allah forbids the use of harmful drugs and intoxicants, saying it leads to anti-social behaviour and mental sickness.

His words: ‘Drugs can be taken to cure sickness. In that case, it should follow the prescription of qualified doctor or certified Muslim herbal practitioner who does not worship idols.

‘The Prophet (SAWS) said: if you are sick, take medicine. There is no disease without medication. But self medication is not encouraged. Taking overdose is not encouraged. Drugs taken for healing purpose is allowed’, Animasaun said.

On her own part, the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Education District 1, Dr Olufolayimika Ayandele, charged the students to justify government investments on them by facing their studies so that they can maintain the good education standard the District is known for.

The event also featured Quran recitation competition among schools in the three local government areas of Agege, Alimoso and Ifako Ijaye which make up the district.

Abubakar Usain from Agege Junior College came first ahead of Iliyas Suwata of Lagos Baptist Senior College and Lawal Nabifa from Abibatu Mogaji Milennium High School who came second and third respectively.