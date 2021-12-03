By Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State Government Friday ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki , pending the outcome of an investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni Junior, a student of the school.

A statement signed by the Assistant Director of Public Affairs of the ministry said the Commissioner for Education Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo announced the closure after a meeting with the school management and staff.

Adefiayo called for calm, saying no effort will be spared in getting to the root of the incident.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .