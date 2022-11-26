By Gabriel Dike

The management of Lagos State University of Science and Technology International Secondary School (LISS), Ikorodu, has directed the reopening of the staff school closed because of the death of a student.

The staff school was closed on November 11th, 2022 following the death of a student, Abdulrahaman Dauda.

Dauda was alleged to have been chased by a staff into a moving car and he died later.

A circular by the university management dated November 24th, said LISS would reopen for academic activities on Monday, November 28.

It reads: “The general public is hereby informed that the above-named school, which was shut down on Friday, 11th November, 2022 will reopen for academic activities effective, Monday, 28th November 2022.”

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that three LISS staff are still in detention in connection with the death of the student.

The LISS staff in detention on the order of a court are Janet Okitika (principal), Ibrahim Yusuff (teacher) and Quadri Olalekan (security).

The continued detention of the three staff is now generating ripples in LISS and LASUSTECH.

Some staff of LISS and LASUSTECH have kicked against the detention of the principal, teacher and the security man.