Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), has called on Osun State Police Command to investigate the suspected killer of the student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Oloyede Romoke, for alleged food poisoning and internet fraud codenamed yahoo.

NANS also canvassed for immediate transfer of the case from Iree Divisional Police Station in Boripe Local Government, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) section at Osogbo, the Osun State capital, for prompt conclusion of investigation into the horrendous crime.

Romoke, who was until her death a 200 Level Mathematics Education Student of FUOYE went with her friend named Fadeke, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to visit her boyfriend called Malik at Iree and was reported to have died after taking rice meal.

Meanwhile, Malik has now been arrested after initial escape and is being detained at the Divisional Police Station at Iree.

A statement signed by the Vice President of the National Association of Universities Students(NAUS), a subsidiary of NANS, Com David Aruson in Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday, urged the police to look beyond food poisoning in Romoke’s death, for justice to be attained in the case.

Aruson said though, the police had already suspected that Romoke must have died of food poisoning and the residue of the food she took last had been sent for medical investigation, advising that they should also look into the area of what he tagged “spiritual ICT fraud” fondly called (yahoo plus) to unearth the real reason behind Romoke’s death.

“So far, we have been able to gather through our visit to the room of Malik at Iree that he is a suspected Yahoo boy based on the exhibits that were seen in his room, which included but not limited to a black local pot and black soaps.

“No one can deny the fact that these are common features of these fetish yahoo boys and many ladies are falling victims on daily basis.

“In all, we charged the DPO to ensure that justice is secured and he has promised that the case shall be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough action and this should be done quickly.

“We are sad about Romoke’s death and we will spare nothing at the level of NANS to ensure that justice is done in this matter.

“Looking at the scenario painted by Fadeke, the late Romoke’s friend, we believed something sinister was hidden about her mysterious demise and the police must get to the roots of this”, he stated.

Aruson urged the police to institute a legal action against the suspect after thorough investigation has been conducted.

The NAUS leader said he has paid a visit to the parents of the deceased and promised that NANS, as umbrella body for all students in Nigeria shall monitor the case closely to ensure that justice is adequately served.