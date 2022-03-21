As the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike deepen, students have begun acquiring vocational skills to keep themselves busy during the period.

A cross section of students, who spoke to NAN on Monday, in Abuja, said they were tired of staying at home.

NAN also reports that the union had extended its strike for another two months to drive home their demand.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASUU had embarked on a one-month warning strike over the Federal Government’s failure to implement the Memorandum of Action it signed.

Lius Imah, a Political Science student at the University of Abuja, said he had decided to learn tailoring believing that it would be useful to him in future.

Imah said that from every indication, the ASUU strike might likely take longer than necessary as both parties appeared not to be interested in making compromises.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Since we cannot tell when the strike would be suspended, I will advise other students not to just sit at home doing nothing, but engage themselves in activities that would benefit them in future.

“There are many skills that one can choose from, ranging from fashion design, make-up, shoes making, baking and many more.

“Do not just sit idle at home, engage yourself with something meaningful,’’ he said.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Miss victoria Eku, a phone merchant and a student of the University of Abuja, said vocational skills would continue to grow as millions of students opt for it, to create a wealth of financial opportunities.

”Youths are realising the value of having skills and are dedicating time to groom themselves to convert these skills into entrepreneurial gains and self-reliance.

According to her, it is not about the money but the pleasure they derived in practicing these skills.

“Vocational jobs are perfectly respectable; even training is now at the centre of the university curriculum. Although, it is viewed as a remedial track for unstable education in Nigeria.

”No student has any excuse for remaining on the street or being idle,” she said.

Mr Deji Ayodele, an apprentice and student of the University of Lagos, said that the Nigerian economy was changing, creating a wealth of challenging, well-paying, highly-skilled jobs for those with the skills to do them.

“Many of the jobs available today are attainable through apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and vocational programmes. They don’t require expensive, four-year degrees and a non-existent working experience.

“Students can be self-employed and create employment for others in the present educational debacle , thereby addressing unemployment and insecurity ravaging the country,” he said.

Deji advised youths to acquire a skill, like carpentry, welding, bricklaying, plumbing, especially those in the university or polytechnic.

Mr Emmanuel Effiong said he swayed towards vocational jobs as a result of the compulsory ASUU strike.

“I have been stuck at home, not studying, and started to search for how to fill spare time. Taking up a skill has been helpful In supplementing whatever pocket money I get from my parents.

“I will continue my business even when the strike is over and school resumes. I will have to find a balance between school and my job,” he said. (NAN)