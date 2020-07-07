Students in graduating classes in Oyo State, yesterday resumed for revision classes ahead of their final examinations.

Many of the students in Ibadan, the state capital, were sighted wearing face masks and adhering to safety protocols as directed by the federal and state governments.

In all the schools visited in Ibadan by newsmen, students were seen observing the hand washing protocol at the entrance of their respective institutions as early as 7:20 a.m.

Some of the students, who spoke to newsmen, said they were excited at the resumption of academic activities.

A Senior Secondary School student at Ansar Ud Deen High School, Ibadan, Hamidat Oladapo, said the resumption signified that they would soon have the opportunity to write their final examinations.

“I am very excited to resume school today because it has been long since we have been to school.

“We ought to have started the examinations but I am sure, it won’t be long before we do so,” she said.

Another student, James Abidogun, of Islamic High School, Ibadan, said he used the period of closure to work on past questions provided by the state government as well as participate in the online learning initiative of his school.

“Resuming school means so much to me because I will be able to further my studies,” he said.

Faulat Adekemi, another SS3 student, said though she participated in the government learning programme organised on television and radio, resuming school was far better for her.

“Resumption is a great idea because it is not easy solving some challenges while schools are closed.

“The television and online platforms were not sufficient in addressing the core areas I have difficulty with,” Adekemi said.

The students, however, said they would be able to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols and endure wearing face masks for long hours.

Commenting on the resumption, Akinkunmi Ogunsola, principal of St Patrick’s Secondary School, Ibadan, said students were punctual and wearing their face masks.

“Government on its part provided necessary materials like the posters to educate students on compliance with safety protocols on COVID-19.

“The teachers are also ready to teach the students. About 70 percent are in school already. They came excitedly and en masse,” Ogunsola said.

Also, Fasasu Abdullahi, principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, said a reasonable number of students resumed and all safety measures were on the ground.