Gabriel Dike

In line with the Federal Government’s announcement directing students in exit classes nationwide to resume on Tuesday, August 4, for revision ahead of their forthcoming terminal examinations, the Lagos State Government has directed SS3 and Technical Studies (TEC3) Students in both day and boarding schools in the State to resume on Monday, August 3.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, made the announcement at her office at the State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

‘This is to allow for revision classes and adequate preparation ahead of their forthcoming May/June 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE),’ the Commissioner said.

Adefisayo explained that the directive became imperative due to the newly announced date by West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for the 2020 WASSCE which is scheduled to commence on the 17th of August, 2020.

‘Only SS3 and TEC3 students are permitted to resume at day and boarding schools on the 3rd of August, for revision classes and examinations,’ she noted.

The Commissioner enjoined schools in the State to follow the required public health guidelines and protocols for re-opening of schools for this category of students.

She stressed that while students in SS3 and TEC 3 will have the privilege of sitting for their examinations, the State government is considering the option of using first and second term exams performance or continuous assessment to promote students in other exit classes.

Adefisayo revealed that various meetings have been held with the stakeholders in the education, health and safety sectors in a bid to ensure that adequate precautionary measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the students before resumption.

‘The Office of Education Quality Assurance will be going round all the schools across the State to monitor the level of safety and protocol compliance expected to be put in place by both private and public schools,’ she said.