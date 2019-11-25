Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, and two journalists are counting their losses after fire razed down their compound in Gwalameji area of Bauchi metropolis on Sunday.

Daily Sun learnt that the fire started around 1:30 pm from one of the rooms at Tinubu Lodge.

One of the occupants, a journalist, working with The Nation newspaper, David Adenuga, said: ”It was like a dream, I couldn’t believe that everything in my room has gone, I lost all my belongings to the fire.

”There was no light that time, we still don’t know the source of the fire. The fire affected nine rooms. It took the efforts of the fire service to put out the fire that already escalated to other blocks.”

Another victim, who was seen crying saying all her education certificates and other valuable were burnt to ashes said, ”I don’t know where to start, what to do, I don’t have anywhere to go. I’m only left with the cloth on me,” he lamented.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) journalist Saheed Ola, another victim, said that his gadgets and other valuables were all consumed by the fire. ”I thank God for my life that it didn’t happen at night. It happened like a joke; many things have gone which I can’t settle to mention right now.”

An eyewitness said the cooking gas also contributed to the escalation of the fire, saying most of the rooms contained gas cylinders which exploded.