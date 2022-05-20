From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Irate SS3 students of Joseph Itotoh Memorial Group of Schools, Benin City, on Wednesday went on rampage and vandalised the school over their inability to take part in the ongoing West Africa School Certificate Examination.

The registered students were said to have arrived the school for the commencement of the exams but were shocked that no WAEC official was there to conduct the exam for them.

Angered by the reality of missing this year’s exam, the students erupted in violence and vandalised the school properties including louvres and furniture.

A resident said they were taken aback by the incident, explaining that the student went or rampage when the principal, who registered them was not available to give a position on the matter.

“The school has been in existence for over 20 years and they have been taking the exam there for a long time. I don’t know what happened this time. But I think the principal has a lot of explanation to do.

“The matter was also reported to the police by the vice principal who was almost lynched by the angry youths. The situation has calmed down and hopefully the school will resume when all these is sorted out”, he added.