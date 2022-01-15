From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin

The National Union of Kebbi Students ( NUKESS) has commended the efforts of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in the successful rescue of students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri who were held captive for six months by bandits.

National President of the union, Comrade Kabiru Sama’ila Warra alongside the executives of the union gave the commendation in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

The union acknowledged the measures taken by Kebbi State Government that placed the students under maximum observation and care before handing them over to their parents.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Warra also thanked the Federal Government, security agencies, Kebbi State Taskforce on Gender-Based Violence as well as other pressure groups for their unrelenting efforts towards the release of the students.

On education, the President appreciated Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for approving substantial amounts of money to sponsor 262 Students of Kebbi State abroad.