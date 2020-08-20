Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Aggrieved students from tertiary institutions in Nigeria, yesterday, shut down the streets of Abuja demanding the immediate reopening of their schools.

The students under the umbrella of the National Association of University Students (NAUS), National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) and National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education (NANCES), said the protest was staged to register their discontent with the continued closure of tertiary institutions by the Federal Government due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The protest which started from the Unity Fountain, Maitama, terminated at the Ministry of Education headquarters at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

Senate President, National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Dio Oghale Emeka Rex, said with the re-opening of markets, worship centres and international flights, there was no basis for the continued closure of tertiary institutions.

“The Federal Government is just playing with the future of Nigerian students. The cure for Coronavirus is neither in any political party, nor institutions. The pandemic has not taken the life of students that the lockdown has taken. Many students have been victimised sexually and many of them have been murdered. Assuming they are in their various institutions, by now most of them would have graduated. Many political parties conducted their primary elections and rallies without regard for social distancing and wearing of face mask. The age limit for National Service is 30 years and most of us are 29. If it continue like this, at the end of the day we will not be mobilised for NYSC,” Rex said.