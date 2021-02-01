Students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), yesterday, shutdown the institution to register their discontent with certain decisions by the school management which they alleged was unfavourable to them.

They shut down happened as early as 7am making it difficult for returning students, academic and non academic staff as well as visitors to gain access into the campus for official engagements.

The students claimed the school management was insensitive and inconsiderate, particularly as regards payment of school fees and other academic activities.

Armed with placards bearing several inscriptions, the students disrupted official activities for several hours until the intervention of the school management.

UniAbuja spokesman, Dr. Habib Yakoob, in a statement in response to the development said students were unfair to the school management in their protest.

He , appealed to all law abiding students not to join in disrupting the 2019/2020 academic calendar, considering the amount of time lost to the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and COVID-19 pandemic, and that it is putting all necessary measures in place to address this unfortunate development.