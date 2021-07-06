From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The First Vice President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Kayode Akosile, has raised the alarm that students are doing teachers are no longer safe in schools across the country.

He spoke against the backdrop of incessant kidnapping of students in all levels of schools in Nigeria, saying insecurity is getting worse at schools and other places in the country because the government is not seriously interested in curbing the situation.

Speaking at a forum in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, Akosile said: ‘The trend of attacking schools and abducting students is highly disheartening. This is almost becoming the new normal now, it happens frequently. This is unimaginable and we never expected the insecurity in schools to degenerate to this level.

‘The learners and teachers are constantly under threat and this is a serious concern to us. This is not limited to the northern part of the country alone. A few days ago, a teacher was kidnapped in Ekiti State and he was not released until a ransom was paid.

‘Insecurity is degenerating to the level that is unbeatable and we are concerned. We are concerned for the safety of the students and ourselves. It is very important for the government to arrest the situation. The government is asking us to take our safety into our own hands, how can we defend ourselves. We know how many teachers we have lost to Boko Haram in the North East and look at the North West now, kidnapping has almost become a daily occurrence there. It is high time the government nipped this in the bud.

‘Government can provide security for schools and every other place by making sure that more efficient and effective security personnel are recruited. We have a situation where police will arrive hours after abduction and block the gate with their vehicles and be intimidating parents and sympathisers. When you look at happenings in other climes, you will discover that security has gone digital

‘If the government is ready to arrest this situation, the money being embezzled could be used to procure equipment like drones and other devices. It is dawning on us seriously that the government is not interested in curbing these things. If the government is interested, this thing should not drag for too long.’

