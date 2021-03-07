The students of Alor Science and Technical College have said that they will not forget former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, for the revolution he led in the education sector during his tenure.

Alaoma Somtochukwu made this remark, yesterday, on behalf of the students during the pastoral visit of Archbishop Valerian Okeke to the school.

In his sermon, Archbishop Okeke thanked the management team of the school for upholding the standards that Catholic schools were known for.

He particularly advised the students to be disciplined and remain focused on their goals through what he called the five principles of “planning, projection, practice, perseverance and prayers.

Speaking on behalf of the management, Mr. Samuel Otubah, said the school was grateful to Dr. Chris Ngige who, according to them, converted the school into a Science and Technical School in 2004.

However, he said the fortunes of educational system in the state changed with Mr. Peter Obi.