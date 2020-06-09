Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A coalition, comprising National Youth Council of Nigeria, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), civil society organisations and human rights activists, yesterday held a peaceful rally in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to register their displeasure over the increasing cases of rape in the country.

NANS National President, Daniel Akpan, who led the protest, demanded justice for the victims and advocated an end to gender-based violence in the state. He also called for the enactment of laws that would stipulate capital punishment for rapists

Barakat Bello, an 18-year-old female student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, was allegedly raped and killed on June 1, 2020, at Oloro area of Kara in Akinyele community.

Also, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, a 29-year-old woman, carrying seven months pregnancy had her head smashed with a big stone by suspected ritual killers at Ijefun community, near Ojoo, Ibadan on June 5, 2020, in the same local government. The pregnant woman was said to be a postgraduate student of University of Ibadan.

The peacefully rally took off from Agodi-Gate in Ibadan, and the protesters moved round major markets and other places in the area, sensitising and demanding justice for victims of rape, and other social vices.

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions to press home their demands, later moved to the governor’s office in Agodi, where their protest letter was received by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Fakorede, who responded on behalf of Governor Makinde, lauded the coalition for the initiative, saying the state government had put in place appropriate measures to checkmate the development.