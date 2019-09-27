Convi Nigeria Limited, owners of Studio 24, is making new inroads into Artificial Intelligence (AI), as it unveiled its first robotic photographer, Grace.

Speaking at an event held at the company’s Allen Avenue office and themed: ‘The Game Changer’, Chris Oputa, the boss of Convi Nigeria and Team Leader, Studio 24, said that the female robot, personalised as Grace in honour of the pioneer team leader of the company, Grace Ugboh, will be the ambassador for female photography in Africa.

Grace mirrors the beauty of artificial intelligence. She possesses the ability to attend events, take photographs without human assistance and is programmed to speak different languages. She can also navigate and avoid obstacles and is also a data collection robot. The female robot photographer will be on hire for event planners and will be handled at event by female staff.

“Grace is mainly handled by women because she is a woman. We have a department through which we are encouraging female photographers. She is going to be the brand ambassador of the team.” Oputa says.