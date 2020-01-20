Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq , at the weekend said the study of History as a subject is key to national development, adding that his administration will encourage it.

This was the position of the governor when a delegation of the Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN) visited him in Ilorin, the state capital.

“If you don’t know or learn from your history, you will be walking in the dark struggling into the future. This is why (the study of) history is very key ,”

“We all know the importance of history and how colonialism has tried to bury our history and subjugate it for their own version of history.”

AbdulRazaq said the government would support initiatives that would promote the study and appreciation of history in the society because of its relevance to human capital development.

“I’m glad that we have people around (the HSN) to document our history and as we come along we have to look into our own contemporary history because today everybody is a journalist on the internet. So, we need professionals like you to set the record straight and be guided in the right history of our politics and traditions in Africa and the world in general,” he said.

Accompanied by council members of the body, HSN President, Professor Okpeh Okpeh, commended AbdulRazaq for his clear commitment to education and for being the first governor to host them as part of its campaign to reintroduce the study of history at all levels, including in the elementary schools.