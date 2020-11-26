Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Founder and Pro Chancellor, Legacy University, Okija Anambra State, Dr Leonard Nkameme has charged the new students of the university to study hard and break all limitations so as to conquer and become world changers in all their endeavours.

Dr Nkameme who gave the charge yesterday during the 4th matriculation ceremony for the 2019/2020 set of the students, said he decided to take a major risk by venturing into university education because of his belief that sound educated youths holds the key to Nigeria’s real development.

He recalled that the former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Julius Okogie had in 2008, described their venture into private university as ‘suicide mission’ in 2008 when they were working assiduously to be granted a provisional licence to operate as a private university.

But reflecting on the journey so far, he said Legacy University team has surpassed the expectations of NUC and the accreditation team that today, all the courses offered in the university have been fully accredited while the university has been granted full licence to operate as a private university having fulfilled all the requirements laid down by the law and the commission.

He said students of Legacy University have distinguished themselves both in internal examinations and other external engagements like Industrial Training programmes leading to positive attestations by renowned firms and companies on the excellent performance of the students.

He also thanked the National Universities Commission, NUC, for maintaining the standards and benchmark for Universities approval noting that if all other government agencies would toe the same line with NUC without cutting corners or bending of rules, Nigeria would have been greater.

“The essence of this matriculation exercise is to acquaint you with our unique way of speaking and living. These however are evident in our fundamental norms values and culture. Legacy University remains a centre for learning, research and character formation of students. You need to continually remember that the period between today’s matriculation ceremony and convocation is quite wide and it will be of immense importance that the journey ends successfully”

“For you to achieve this, you need to begin now to mould yourself to adapt to regular lectures, carrying out all your assignments, shunning of deviant behaviours and other vices that can expose you and others to danger” he said.

A total of 70 students participated in the matriculation exercise.