By Christy Anyanwu

The 2022 Calabar Fashion Week with the theme, “The Fashion Migration” was an exhibition of style, creativity and elegance.

Calabar is the capital of Cross River State, a state known for its natural beauty, which makes it an exciting tourism destination. It is therefore not surprising that the organisers of the Calabar Fashion Week came up with a theme designed to attract more tourists, fashion designers, fashion icons, fashion lovers and celebrities from all over the world to the state.

The fashion show featured several upcoming designers, including: MFCStyles, El Passion, Eko’s Stitches, House of Lavenda, DBrand People, Obioma Trend and Kim’s Closet, among others.

President, Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN), Mr Kola Kuddus, headlined the event as the chief host.