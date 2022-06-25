It was tagged ‘A Night of Fabulosity’ and the soiree to celebrate the avowed style legend, Nkiru Anumudu who clocked 55 was indeed fabulous. Thursday June 16, four children of the widow of auto magnate, Sir Willie Anumudu rolled out the drums to celebrate their mom’s birthday and brought back her good old happy go lucky persona.

This was so as for nearly two and a half years, Nkiru has had a very subdued time, holding it together so admirably since her beloved husband and best friend died in far away Germany. She has braved it exceptionally and has been both parents to their children as well as held the reins of her late hubby’s businesses and investments, especially the popular Globe Motors without any issue. Thus, Nkiru needed a reason to shed the toga of mourning and her 55th birthday was the perfect opportunity to do so, having not celebrated her birthday for two straight years.

The socialite’s 53rd birthday was tough as she just buried her husband a week before. Her 54th was also quiet as the family was just in a grateful mood for navigating the storm. Thus the children saw the 55th as a moment to have a blast and throw the type of party her late hubby, fondly called ‘Sir Willie; The Eze Igbo Ikoyi’ would have loved. And as expected, the renowned fashionista —with a love for blonde hair and affinity for matching outfits with accessories— was the cynosure of all eyes on her day as she didn’t disappoint in her choice of birthday garb which included a 3/4 Gucci designer trench coat and a boot to match as well as a multicoloured maxi dress with a matching bucket hat and a tote bag. The visibly excited Nkiru danced her heart out as top rapper, Phyno serenaded her and her legion of powerful friends.