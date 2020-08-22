Off–the-shoulder tops are trending and are popping up at every occasion. They are versatile so can be worn for a casual outing, brunch or even a dinner. As it is, they are becoming a wardrobe staple for of all women. Off-the-shoulder tops are feminine, sassy, playful, and seductive. They are simple and casual, but can transform an ordinary fashion into a trendy, eye-catching look. It comes in variety of styles, patterns and designs. Whether they are worn casually with jeans and flats, or dressed up with midi skirt and heels, they have a way of announcing one’s presence anywhere. Accessories with hoop- earring, and strappy sandals for a seductive evening. When you want to wear this beautiful style, ensure you wear the right bra, especially for those that are busty. Pick a fit that best complements your body type and personal style preference. Illuminate with makeup. Keep it simple.