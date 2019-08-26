Moses Akaigwe

Once a simple means of transport to allow people to get from one place to another, the concept of the car is rapidly changing as the boundaries between our lives and automobiles intertwine. Under the banner Style Set Free, Hyundai Motor illustrates its innovative vision of how cars of the future will become individualised living spaces.

People already personalise their living spaces with a multitude of gadgets and different forms of technology. This is something everyone does according to their own tastes and sensibilities. Soon, the same will be done with cars as well. Style Set Free is about creating a ‘perfect space’ inside one’s car, and asks what it takes to create such a space.

With Style Set Free, Hyundai considers how future vehicles will offer customers more freedom to design their cars in a way similar to how people design their homes, and shape their automobiles the way they do their lifestyles. The company envisions that interiors will be customisable with organic materials.

“In the future, self-driving technology in electrified vehicles will eliminate the need for drivers. This won’t be a luxury, it will be an absolute necessity,” says Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. “Style Set Free aims to provide a unique in-car experience that no other automakers have offered so far, but one that customers have been looking for.”

Style Set Free is based on future automotive developments, like autonomous driving. It allows users to fully customise and upgrade their driving environment to create their own life space inside their vehicle through upgradeable products and services. In the future, Hyundai intends to build a self-customising marketplace similar to an app store. Here, customers will have the freedom to select software and hardware for their vehicles to upgrade them according to their needs. With Style Set Free, the company demonstrates its customer-centric approach to future mobility.

Hyundai will leverage data generated from smart vehicles to launch an open ecosystem that enables a host of ICT subsystems to create a structural flow of public data transmission between vehicles and the environment in which vehicles operate. This will facilitate the widespread adoption of connected cars, further cementing Hyundai’s role as a leader in the future mobility field.

Hyundai will showcase the next steps of its Style Set Free concept, which anticipates the revolution of the mobility experience through full customisation, with interactive displays at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA). The 2019 IAA takes place from 10 to 22 September.