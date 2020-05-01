Before now, people wear face masks for health reasons, and also to protect themselves from pollution and the sun. But when it became clear that the coronavirus would be a global threat, face mask was recommended in addition to social distancing and hand-washing as one of the measures to slow the spread of the pandemic.

From a public-health perspective, it doesn’t matter what your face mask looks like, where you got it, or how you made it; wearing a functional one is all that matters. Masks weren’t really a fashion accessory; they’re a necessity.

But times have changed. Face mask has become a fashion accessory among celebrities. Example is Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River state, who matches his outfit with his face mask stylishly.

Fashion designers are also not relenting. They are coming out with more creative styles in fabrics such as cotton.

It comes in different styles, and elegantly too.

Just ensure that you can breathe comfortably through your nose while wearing the mask.