Ramadan is here again, it is a holy month for Muslims. During this blessed period, it is obligatory in Islamic law for Muslim women to wear Hijab. Hijab is a head cover worn by Muslim women. It is a way of showing modesty. They add spice to the fashion world.

It comes in many trendy and stylish ways. So, this season, why not try wearing styles that you have never worn before.

• If you love pants, try wearing spagetti-strapped dresses over long-sleeved blouses and pair with long pants or jeans. It is chic and sophisticated. Top it up with heels, and accessories.

• You can also pair short dresses with long A-line skirts or palazzo pants for a more defined look.

• Try wearing ruffles with Hijab. It makes it look fun and feminine.

• Also, you can try the traditional abaya, but with a pretty and gorgeous twist. It will look perfect.

• Again, incorporate prints with more neutral clothing by pairing a long A-line striped skirt with a silky shirt, a floral blazer and neutral headscarf.