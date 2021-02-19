Gone are the days when Ankara-made outfits are highly prohibited in corporate organizations such as banks.



Nowadays, one can rock this vibrant African print to office, especially those that allow noncorporate outfits to work.

On Fridays, Ankara outfits are allowed even in several corporate organizations these days.

With this development, fashion designers are creating fantastic arrays of ankara work outfits for stylish career women especially those who love the African prints.



They are simple, classy, and comfortable enough to allow one to do her work.

They come in dresses, skirts, pants, blazers, shirts and blouses.



The combination of lace or plain fabric makes it even more unique.

To accessories, top it with minimal accessories to a corporate setting.