By Christy Anyanwu

Stylish men stand out at any occasion. In the past, the agbada was mainly sewn with Guinea brocade, lace or linen fabric. Times are changing fast and today we have this traditional wear in Atiku and cashmere suiting fabrics. Designers feel fashion should be limitless and various fabrics given a chance in creativity.

Of course, the traditional wear is not complete without a cap. The heritage cap designed with aso-oke predominantly adorns the head like a crown.

A typical Southwest man is known for the aso-oke cap to fit his outfit. These days, the customized beaded cap is fast gaining ground for the fashion forward menfolk.

•Photos: JBAgoro