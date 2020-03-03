George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

There is subdued mood in Imo state following the Supreme Court judgement which has re- affirmed its earlier judgement of January 14,2020 which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state and replaced him with Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as the duly elected governor.

This is even as Governor Hope Uzodinma has called on ex- Governor Emeka Ihedioha to join him in moving the state forward, saying that what is important is making the state great.

Earlier in the day there was excitment in the state following a rumour that the sacked Emeka Ihedioha was going to be restored by the Supreme Court.

But the state became calm when the Supreme Court finally delivered its judgement which threw out the application of Emeka Ihedioha asking the Supreme Court to reverse its earlier judgement and re- affirms Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governor of Imo state.

However, reacting to his victory, Governor Hope Uzodinma said that the judgment of the Supreme Court was a manifestation of the expectation of the people of Imo.

Uzodinma who stated this at the Government House said he had come with open mind to serve the people of the state and believed that God would see him through in his administration to develop the state and called on the ex- Governor Emeka Ihedioha to join him in moving the state forward.

He also assured the people of the state of his resolve to introduce policies and programmes that would not only uplift the people of the state but would transform the state