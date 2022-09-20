From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has been commended for his continued commitment to the development of basic education in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB),Kebbi State Professor

Suleiman Khalid Jega,stated this in Birnin Kebbi during the second round of a meeting between the Governor, Chairmen of Local Government Education Authorities(LGEA), Education Secretaries, SUBEB and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Jega, thanked Bagudu for his guidance and support to education sector and welfare of teachers in the state.

According to him, ” We at the Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, are immensely thankful to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for paying monthly salaries of teachers regularly, consistently and constantly “, he said .

Jega extended similar appreciation to the Kebbi State Consultant of the Better Education Service Delivery for All, (BESDA) Professor Abubakar Abdullahi Bagudu for working jointly with SUBEB to achieving the objective of education growth of the state.

He renewed the commendation of SUBEB to Professors of Universities now serving as Chairmen of Local Government Education Authorities, LGEAs, for their sacrifice and contribution to basic education development.

Jega, in compliance with the directive of the Governor, said comprehensive lists of all contracts of basic education infrastructure would be provided to all chairmen of local government councils and education secretaries of LGEAs, to be conversant with such projects in their localities.

Addressing the participants,which comprises 21 Professors of various universities of different fields,, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu reminded the Chairmen and Education Secretaries about the importance of data in education planning and development.

Bagudu added that the second round of the meeting was to receive authenticated, certified and comprehensive reports including staff lists of teaching and non-teaching staff upon which the payment of September salary would be effected

Subsequently, each Chairman of LGEA presented report of his area including amount of money expended monthly on salaries of teachers, inventory of staff under education authorities and other matters.

After receiving the reports and scrutiny , the Governor mandated the Executive Chairman of SUBEB to announce the names of LGEAs whose submissions have been certified and authenticated.

Those submitted their reports including ;Aliero, Kalgo, Maiyama, Dandi, Gwandu, Danko-Wasagu, Sakaba, Shanga, Ngaski and Zuru local governments.

Bagudu directed the Executive Chairman of SUBEB to submit the lists of all projects being undertaken by the Board to chairmen of local government councils and education secretaries of LGEAs to give them an opportunity of partaking actively in the execution of such projects.

He thanked the University Professors for what he refers to as doing favour to Kebbi state by accepting to serve as Chairmen of LGEAs of their localities.

The Kebbi State Consultant of BESDA, Professor Abubakar Abdullahi Bagudo, acknowledged the high degree of attention attached to the development of basic education by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Bagudo advised the Chairmen of LGEAs and Education Secretaries yet to submit certified and comprehensive reports to hasten the process to enable teachers receive September salary.