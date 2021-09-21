From Layi Ooanrewaju,Ilorin

The chairman, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Shehu Adaramaja, has expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of work done by the contractor handling remodelling of Alanamu Central LGEA School, Ita-Elefun, Ilorin.

Prof. Adaramaja said the board would not hesitate to revoke the contract, if the contractor failed to do the needful.

Remodelling of classrooms at Alanamu Central LGEA School, Ita-Elefun, Ilorin, is part of ongoing UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects.

Over 600 schools are expected to benefit from the UBEC intervention, which include statewide remodeling of schools, construction of new classrooms, rehabilitation of existing ones, construction of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities, information and communication facilities, and training and retraining of teachers.

Adaramaja, who was on inspection of Alanamu Central LGEA School, expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of work executed by the contractor.

He noted with displeasure the contravention against the specifications of the project, warning that the contractor must come back to the site and do the needful; otherwise, his contract would be revoked.

“This is not what we bargained for, our specification on remodeling Alanamu Central LGEA School is very clear. We asked him to scrape all the old plaster and put new plaster there. What he did was just to put the fresh plaster on the old one with paint and that one will not last more than three to four months. That is not what we asked him to do.

“With what he did now, he is going to be sanctioned. We are going to blacklist the company and he has to come back to the site and do the needful, otherwise, the contract will be revoked with immediate effect,” Adaramaja warned.

