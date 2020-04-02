Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (BASUBEB), says it has distributed 15 motorcycles to 15 Local Education Authorities (LEAs) to enhance supervision and achieve quality control in schools.

Mohammad Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the Board, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

Abdullahi said the motorcycles were distributed to assist education inspectors to closely monitor teaching and learning in schools as well as ensure effective quality control in schools.

He said that motorcycles would also be provided to the remaining five LEAs, as part of proactive measures to enhance monitoring of schools in the 20 LGAs.

The spokesman noted that the motorcycles were distributed in collaboration with the World Bank Educational Policy, known as Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA).

Abdullahi said the programme had donated thousands of text books to schools in the state, adding that SUBEB also distributed 14, 484 units of furniture in basic and post basic schools under the 2017/18 project.

According to him, the Board in collaboration with the Universal Education Commission (UBEC) expended over N5 billion on construction, renovation and supply of furniture in the past four years in the state.