The Education Secretary, State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Apapa Local Government Area, Fatimah Olawepo has lauded 11plc formerly Mobil Oil of Nigeria Plc for supporting education and sports

Olawepo stated this at the maiden 11plc grassroots football competition which was won by Ireti Primary School, Apapa LCDA.

The competition sponsored by 11plc in concert with SUBEB, attracted eight primary schools in Apapa LCDA which formed part of the corporate social investment of the firm in its host communities.

She noted with delight the continuous support of the company in the education sector and appealed to other corporate organisations to follow suit in the overall interest of the sector

Managing Director, 11Plc, Mr. Tunji Oyebanji said the competition was aimed at harnessing young footballers that abounds at the grassroots and discover more talents to represent the nation in global competitions.

He encouraged pupils and teachers to engage in sporting activities to boost their physical and mental fitness at all times.

According to him, sports and education can go hand in hand as against the stone age era when sports was regarded as an activity for dullards.

Oyebanji counselled parents to encourage their children to participate in sports describing it an integral part of education which is fast turning to a money-spinning venture many people are benefiting from.

He recalled that education, both curricula and extra-curricula had been receiving support from the company for ages as a veritable way of securing the future of the nation’s children.

The MD recalled that the company renovated one of the primary school in Apapa LGA to boost learning in the school, a feat that is one of the cardinal objectives of the organisation in line with its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Oyebanji said the event is also part of the company’s CSR to giving back to society this time around via sports development and encouragement of youth to participate in sports even as he pledged continuity in the sponsorship of the tournament.

Olawepo later presented a giant trophy to Ireti Primary School and consolation prizes to the runners-up as well as the third-place winner, Ire Akari Primary School.