The Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (BASUBEB) says it has trained 5,691 teachers on different aspects of teaching and learning to enhance their quality in the last one year.

Malam Muhammad Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the board, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Monday, said the feat was achieved under the World Bank Better Education for All Programme (BESDA).

He said out of the total number of the teachers, 2,464 had recieved training on Jolly phonics, reading methodology and numeracy to improve their performances.

He added that 3,227 master trainers and facilitators were also trained on how to handle non-formal educational classes in villages and remote rural communities, especially for those attending adult literacy classes.

In a related development, the board has procured 18,285 units of learning materials, including books, chalk boards, writing materials and other relevant complementary teaching materials, and distributed same to existing local Tsangaya schools.

He said toilets and learning shades were also constructed across some nine local government areas targetted for the programme.

“We also recruited 924 NCE graduate facilitators for Almajiri and the Girl-Child to promote the educational quest of our people,” he added.

NAN reports that BASUBEB recently received N1.5 billion as its 2020 matching grant from the Federal Government. (NAN)