PwC Nigeria on Thursday said submissions were now open for the 2022 PwC Nigeria Media Excellence Awards.

PwC made this known in a statement on Thursday on its website and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The statement said the submissions for this year’s edition, which is the seventh in the series, would close on Sept. 7, while the Award Gala Night to announce the winners would be held on Oct. 7.

It said that similarly, the 2022 PwC Capability Enhancement Workshop for Journalists, the ninth in the series, would also take place on Sept. 30.

The Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria, Mr Uyi Akpata, said PwC was in the business of helping individuals, businesses and its communities thrive.

“Our twin media initiatives, the awards and capacity-enhancement workshop, show our commitment to support journalism in Nigeria in line with our societal purpose.

“Over the years, the entries we have received showed dedication and courage by journalists, triumphing over several challenges to report impactful news.

“Our media initiatives encourage and inspire them to continue producing excellent reportage in the focus categories.

“In performing their role in disseminating information, journalists are vital stakeholders in building trust and delivering sustained outcomes in the wider society,” he said.

Akpata said that journalists were invited to submit their entries online through the firm’s website at www.pwc.com/ng/en/events/media-awards.html.

NAN reports that the PwC Media Excellence Awards celebrate and reward excellence in business reporting in the following categories: Tax and Fiscal Policy, Finance and Capital Markets, SMEs and Business and Economy Reporting.

The first-place winners in each category receive a cash prize of N500, 000, while second and third-placed winners receive N150,000 and N50,000, respectively.

The winners of the 2021 edition were, Afeez Hanafi of The Punch for the entry ‘Odo-Owa: Kwara community where widowed black soap makers raise children with meagre proceeds’ and Odinaka Anudu of The ICIR for ‘Money for the boys: How ‘agberos’ pocket billions of Lagos transport revenue’.

Others were, Nkiruka Nnorom of Vanguard for ‘Unclaimed Dividends: Controversy over transfer to federation account’, and Nicholas Ibekwe of Premium Times for ‘Investigation: Kickbacks for referrals (1, 2 and 3)’. (NAN)