Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has given serving commissioners, special advisers, special assistants and personal assistants May 10 deadline to submit their handover notes.

The directive was contained in a circular with reference number SSG/LS/P/C/2019/Vol.1/ 01, dated Tuesday and issued by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Adesina Odeyemi.

In the circular entitled: “Preparation for smooth Transition and Submission of Handover Notes-Cabinet and Non-Cabinet ranks,” the governor, who said his action was to ensure a seamless transition.

Ambode directed all appointees in his cabinet to comply strictly, by preparing their handover notes and submit same to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office in hard and soft copies.

Those affected by the circular are state executive council members, personal assistants, special assistants, special advisers and others.

However, Ambode said members of statutory boards, chief executive officers of parastatal organisations and governing council, whose tenure had not elapsed were not affected by the directive.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the statutory boards under reference above are: Civil Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission, Independent Electoral Commission, House of Assembly Service Commission, Audit Service Commission, State Universal Basic Education Board, Health Service Commission, Primary Health Care Board and Lagos State Pension Commission,

“Consequently, concerned individuals are enjoined to comply with the content of this circular. Accounting officers are to give this circular the adequate publicity it deserves,” the governor said.